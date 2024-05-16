Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHF) Issues Earnings Results

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter.
Greenbrook TMS Price Performance
GBNHF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,386. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.84.
About Greenbrook TMS
