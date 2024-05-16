Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.16

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 486,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,123. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $385.72 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

