Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Buys $16,908.54 in Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) Director Michael Charles Meyer purchased 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $16,908.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,437.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guild Stock Performance

NYSE GHLD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $886.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.01. Guild Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Guild Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Guild’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHLD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

