GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.39

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $29.46 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000874 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

