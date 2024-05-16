Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3443 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hafnia Stock Performance

NYSE HAFN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 221,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,368. Hafnia has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

