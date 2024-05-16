Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
HTLZF remained flat at $1.02 during trading on Thursday. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Thorne
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.