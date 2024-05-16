Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday.

Harrow Stock Performance

HROW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 512,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,385. Harrow has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $571.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 40.58% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Harrow news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,035,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at $24,773,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,035,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 170,715 shares of company stock worth $1,864,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harrow by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 7.8% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

