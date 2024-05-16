Haywood Securities Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$16.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.77.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,601. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.17. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.