HC Wainwright Boosts ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Price Target to $13.00

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 157.43% from the company’s previous close.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.06. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.56. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 159.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.