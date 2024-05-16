HC Wainwright Cuts Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target to $30.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRNA

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $13.95 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 33.33.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 95.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $23,981,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 164,268 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at $4,566,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.