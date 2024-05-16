HC Wainwright Raises Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $10.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

