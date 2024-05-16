HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. 2,020,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.40. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

