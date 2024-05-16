HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of ARWR opened at $25.04 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,555 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,432,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $5,834,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

