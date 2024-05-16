HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

In related news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

