Head-To-Head Comparison: Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $621.60 million 2.77 $192.30 million $3.68 8.96 Landmark Bancorp $77.91 million 1.36 $12.24 million $2.12 9.09

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 31.40% 26.32% 2.70% Landmark Bancorp 14.39% 9.88% 0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.62%. Given Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp beats Landmark Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

