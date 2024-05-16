Head to Head Comparison: Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) & TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Biosciences and TransCode Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 2 5 0 2.71 TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 89.98%. TransCode Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59,409.05%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Cogent Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and TransCode Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences N/A -91.56% -55.20% TransCode Therapeutics N/A -934.78% -276.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and TransCode Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences N/A N/A -$192.41 million ($2.48) -3.11 TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.55 million ($774.80) 0.00

Cogent Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cogent Biosciences beats TransCode Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of bezuclastinib. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

