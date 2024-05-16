Head-To-Head Comparison: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) vs. TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MOGU and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get MOGU alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 1 2 4 0 2.43

TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $117.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.28%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than MOGU.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $33.79 million 0.53 -$25.92 million N/A N/A TriNet Group $4.92 billion 1.06 $375.00 million $6.10 16.86

This table compares MOGU and TriNet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A TriNet Group 6.78% 124.38% 10.24%

Summary

TriNet Group beats MOGU on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

(Get Free Report)

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.