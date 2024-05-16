Head to Head Comparison: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) versus Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SilverBow Resources and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 3 4 0 2.57 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.32%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Hempstract.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

91.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -3.12, suggesting that its share price is 412% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 24.41% 16.48% 7.66% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Hempstract’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $652.36 million 1.43 $297.72 million $7.40 4.92 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

