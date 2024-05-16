Head to Head Review: Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 18.28% 8.44% 6.53% Eventbrite -5.47% -10.00% -1.95%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $838.33 million 9.69 $154.82 million $0.33 65.58 Eventbrite $326.13 million 1.55 -$26.48 million ($0.19) -27.42

This table compares Kanzhun and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kanzhun and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 7 0 2.88 Eventbrite 0 2 5 0 2.71

Kanzhun presently has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.85%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 97.42%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Eventbrite on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

