HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.32), reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 2,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,351. HeartCore Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HeartCore Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. HeartCore Enterprises’s payout ratio is -10.53%.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

