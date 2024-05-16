Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in April

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 531.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of HLBZF stock traded up $14.57 on Thursday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 436. Heidelberg Materials has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

