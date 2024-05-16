Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in April

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 531.0 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Shares of HLBZF stock traded up $14.57 on Thursday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 436. Heidelberg Materials has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17.
About Heidelberg Materials
