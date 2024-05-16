Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Hello Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,851. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $879.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hello Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 159,342 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 555,602 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hello Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 571,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hello Group by 994.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

