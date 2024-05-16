Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) CEO Lawrence Harris Silber Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

