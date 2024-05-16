Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HESAY stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,427. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $174.59 and a one year high of $264.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.93.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $2.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.