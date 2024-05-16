Heron Therapeutics’ (HRTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 142.9% in the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 103,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 72.1% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 696,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 291,908 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.