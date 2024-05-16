HI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $174,403.99 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $174,403.99 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,926.58 or 0.99871201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050479 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $193,594.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.