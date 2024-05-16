High Liner Foods Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.23. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The company has a market cap of C$403.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.01.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$321.95 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.7563588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLF

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.