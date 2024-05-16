High Liner Foods Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.23. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The company has a market cap of C$403.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.01.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$321.95 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.7563588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
