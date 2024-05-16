Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $130,000.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HIMS opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,381.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,962 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

