HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get HireRight alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HireRight

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.