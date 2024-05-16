HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in April

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About HLS Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.