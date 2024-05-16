Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Hologic by 855.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 5.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,814,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,422,000 after buying an additional 99,084 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.86 on Friday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

