Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.96.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $4.67 on Wednesday, reaching $344.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.75. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.