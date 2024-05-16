Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 349,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

