Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

HZMMF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

