Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in April

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.0 days.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
HSHIF remained flat at $34.51 during trading on Thursday. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.
Hoshizaki Company Profile
