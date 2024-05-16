Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Insider Mark Eugene Mikes Sells 1,942 Shares

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.7 %

HUBB stock traded down $10.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

