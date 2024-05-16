Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

HBM opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,290,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 467,872 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 953,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 78,493 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 344,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 206,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

