Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Raised to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.1 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 953,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 78,493 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 344,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 206,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,438,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.