Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 1,778,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,243,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Specifically, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday.

Humacyte Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Humacyte by 139.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 122.5% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

