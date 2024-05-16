iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron Sells 5,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00.

iA Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IAG traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$90.41. 142,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,575. The company has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3700341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

