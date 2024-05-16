IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Down 1.5 %

IAALF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.96. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 106.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

