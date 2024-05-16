ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Reaches $221.07 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $221.07 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 995,994,631 coins and its circulating supply is 995,994,645 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 995,986,779.8699644 with 995,986,145.5394235 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22573282 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $5,757,788.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

