Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 28.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TM opened at $219.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $297.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

