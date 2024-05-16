Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $345.84 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.04 and a 200 day moving average of $372.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

