Ieq Capital LLC Buys 879 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

