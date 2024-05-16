Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 253,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $403.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price (down previously from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.55.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

