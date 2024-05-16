Ieq Capital LLC Has $922,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

