Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $6,568,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Novartis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.33. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

