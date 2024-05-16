Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $293.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.70.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock worth $27,268,201. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

