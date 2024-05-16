Ieq Capital LLC Sells 210 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $186.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

